PCR testing in the Welisara Navy Camp in the final stages (Video)

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that obtaining samples from Navy personnel at the Welisara Navy Camp, for the coronavirus confirming PCR have reached the final stage.

Speaking at the Hiru TV ‘Paththare Visthare’ this morning, he said that the number of people infected with covid 19, the new corona virus, have increased to 705.

He further stated that the persons who were reported yesterday were connected to the Navy.

Meanwhile it has been reported that 13 out of the last 15 patients reported were Navy personnel or those who had close contact with them.