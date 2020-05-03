සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 12:04

Five Indian Army personnel including a colonel and a Major have been killed in an armed confrontation in Kapwara area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian police said that another police officer and two soldiers were also killed in the conflict.

According to Indian defense sources, two terrorists were also killed in the confrontation.
Media Network
