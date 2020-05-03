සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

investigation into the 'prison break' attempt at Mahara

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 11:44

Prison intelligence have launched an investigation into the attempted prison break by a group of inmates from the Mahara Prison.

The Commissioner General of Prisons said that two prison officers were also injured in the incident.

Seven inmates attempted to escape by scaling the wall of Mahara Prison and one of them fell during the incident and died.

Prisons media spokesperson Bandula Jayasinghe told the Hiru news team that the other six inmates were taken into custody.

The deceased was a 38 year old inmate.

The suspects who attempted to flee with the help of a rope were arrested and serving prison sentences for drug offenses.
