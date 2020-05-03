සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Chief incumbents of the three main chapters requests all Buddhists to engage in religious activities on this Vesak Poya day at their homes

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 12:47

Chief+incumbents+of+the+three+main+chapters+requests+all+Buddhists+to+engage+in+religious+activities+on+this+Vesak+Poya+day+at+their+homes

The Chief incumbents of the three main chapters requests all Buddhists to engage in religious activities on this Vesak Poya day at their homes rather than organizing outdoor meritorious events during the Vesak week.

Opposition trying to postpone elections - National Freedom Front
Opposition trying to postpone elections - National Freedom Front
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 12:49

The National Freedom Front alleges that the opposition is attempting to postpone the election on the pretext of the coronavirus epidemic.Propaganda secretary... Read More

Ten (10) more patients recover from covid -19 : SL country total for recoveries increases to 182
Ten (10) more patients recover from covid -19 : SL country total for recoveries increases to 182
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 12:40

Another 10 coronavirus infected patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. Accordingly, 182 persons have recovered so far in the... Read More

Transport will be based on Heath and Security sector advice when curfew is relaxed
Transport will be based on Heath and Security sector advice when curfew is relaxed
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 12:11

While there are plans to relax all island curfew guidelines from the 11th of May, the Ministry of Transport Services Management states that the public... Read More



Trending News

Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
02 May 2020
Successful treatment for covid-19 from Abu Dhabi
Maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish, removed - Gazette notification issued
03 May 2020
Maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish, removed - Gazette notification issued
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
02 May 2020
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
Police sergeant in Matara suspended for violating quarantine laws
02 May 2020
Police sergeant in Matara suspended for violating quarantine laws
Heat warning in several areas while thundershowers in other areas
02 May 2020
Heat warning in several areas while thundershowers in other areas

International News

Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
03 May 2020
Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.