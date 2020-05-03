සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coronavirus patients and related deaths increase in India

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 14:15

India has reported 2,644 new coronavirus infections and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to Indian media, the number of deaths and infections reported is the highest ever recorded in India in a single day.

There are 39,980 coronavirus cases in India including 1,301 deaths.
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 13:45

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that Akurana in Kandy and Beruwala in Kalutara which were declared as isolated areas following the... Read More

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 13:41

A Dutch plane carrying 230 crew members belonging to a ship anchored at the Port of Galle arrived at the Mattala airport this morning. The Mattala airport... Read More

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 14:11

Curfew lifted tomorrow at 5.00 am except Western Province and PuttalamCurrently island wide curfew is being enforced and the curfew will be lifted tomorrow... Read More



03 May 2020
02 May 2020
02 May 2020
02 May 2020
02 May 2020
03 May 2020
01 May 2020
30 April 2020
30 April 2020
