Coronavirus+patients+and+related+deaths+increase+in+India

According to Indian media, the number of deaths and infections reported is the highest ever recorded in India in a single day.
There are 39,980 coronavirus cases in India including 1,301 deaths.
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 14:15
Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that Akurana in Kandy and Beruwala in Kalutara which were declared as isolated areas following the... Read More
A Dutch plane carrying 230 crew members belonging to a ship anchored at the Port of Galle arrived at the Mattala airport this morning. The Mattala airport... Read More
Curfew lifted tomorrow at 5.00 am except Western Province and PuttalamCurrently island wide curfew is being enforced and the curfew will be lifted tomorrow... Read More