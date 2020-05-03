Opposition trying to postpone elections - National Freedom Front

Propaganda secretary fo the front, Mohamed Muzammil shared this thought while speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today.
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 12:49
Another 10 coronavirus infected patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. Accordingly, 182 persons have recovered so far in the... Read More
The Chief incumbents of the three main chapters requests all Buddhists to engage in religious activities on this Vesak Poya day at their homes rather than... Read More
While there are plans to relax all island curfew guidelines from the 11th of May, the Ministry of Transport Services Management states that the public... Read More