Curfew lifted tomorrow at 5.00 am except Western Province and Puttalam

Currently island wide curfew is being enforced and the curfew will be lifted tomorrow Monday 4th of May at 5.00 am in all parts of the island except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts.

Daily curfew from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am

From tomorrow (4th May), the curfew in the other districts of the island except in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will only be effective from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Wednesday, the 06th of May.



All island curfew from 6th May 8.00 pm - 11th May 5.00am

The curfew which will be imposed at 8.00 pm on Wednesday, the 06th of May will continue until 5.00 am on May 11th.



Resumption of civilian life in Western Province and Puttalam from 11th May

The President’s Media Division stated in a press release that while the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from Monday, 11th May.

Accordingly, the government has decided to gradually relax the curfew restriction imposed on the island from 11th May.

In order to ensure return to normalcy in civilian life and to revive the economy including continuous provision of essential services in these districts, both public and private sector entities should resume their work from Monday, 11th May.

Heads of institutes are advised to make necessary arrangements taking into consideration of the required number of employees to run their organizations.

Head of each entity should ensure strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services and other health authorities to control the spread of COVID – 19 virus while carrying out their operations.

The responsibility to decide who should come to office work and their number lies with head of each state organization including Departments, Corporations and Boards. The private sector entities are requested to open for work at 10.00am daily.



Guidelines next week

Meanwhile DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the guidelines to be followed by the public when curfew is relaxed for the resumption of civilian life, will be published in the coming week.



Curfew violators

Since the curfew was enforced to prevent the spread of the covid 19, Coronavirus, 45,115 people have been arrested for violating curfew regulations.

Police Media Division stated that 11,699 vehicles have been taken into police custody during this period.

In the past 24 hours, 1,088 persons have been arrested and 307 vehicles have been taken into custody.