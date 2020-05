A Dutch plane carrying 230 crew members belonging to a ship anchored at the Port of Galle arrived at the Mattala airport this morning.

The Mattala airport has carried out this as a humanitarian operation and all the health procedures have been followed, an airport spokesman said.

The flight will take 53 passengers that was on board the ship all this while and return to the Netherlands at 8.30 pm tonight.

Steps are being taken to take the crew that flew in today to the ship.