An attempt by pro LTTE diaspora to insult the Maha Sangha has failed (Video)

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 17:53

An attempt by pro LTTE diaspora to insult the Maha Sangha by fabricating the voice of the Mangalaramadhipathi Ampitiya, Sumnaratne Thero of Batticaloa has failed.

A video of a Tamil diaspora member trying to insult the Maha Sangha first appeared on social media, with a person dressed in a cloth or towel depicting as a Buddhist monk, playing a background voice and acting like a monk.

During the first 29 to 32 seconds of the video, it is evident that the person is playing a soundtrack and adding his voice into it.

This was circulated in the Tamil community abroad with wider publicity through the pro-LTTE media network.

However, it is evident that this fraudulent video was deliberately made to insult the Buddhists monks.

A few days after the first video was released, he has released another video apologizing to the community.

It has been reported to the Hiru news team that both these videos have already been submitted to the relevant authorities of the Government of Sri Lanka.

In the meantime, the attempt by the pro-LTTE diaspora to use black money to purchase media institutions in Sri Lanka and then to depict them as the national media, is also happening.

Many national organizations are also exposing this conspiracy.

The video below depicts a group of pro LTTE diaspora members who are attempting to insult the Maha Sangha and  the subsequent video containing the apology.



