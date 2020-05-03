Coronavirus patients and related deaths increase in India - records highest daily total yesterday

According to Indian media, the number of deaths and infections is the highest ever recorded in India in a single day.
There are 39,980 coronavirus infected patients reported in India including 1,301 deaths reported due to the coronavirus in India.
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 17:25
