Coronavirus patients and related deaths increase in India - records highest daily total yesterday

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 17:25

India has reported 2,644 new coronavirus infections and 83 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to Indian media, the number of deaths and infections is the highest ever recorded in India in a single day.

There are 39,980 coronavirus infected patients reported in India including 1,301 deaths reported due to the coronavirus in India.
