Body of a student who was missing for five days, found in a forest in Elephant Pass

The student was from the Mulliyadi area in Palai, Kilinochchi
The parents had lodged a complaint with the Pallai Police on the 28th that the student had gone missing.
Police stated that the student had sat the GCE O / L examination last year.
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 17:13
