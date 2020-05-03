සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 706

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 17:00

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 706 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 706
Recovered and discharged - 182
Active cases - 517
New Cases for the day - 01   

Observation in Hospitals - 179
Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 25,206

