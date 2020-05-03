One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 706

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 706 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 706

Recovered and discharged - 182

Active cases - 517

New Cases for the day - 01

Observation in Hospitals - 179

Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 25,206