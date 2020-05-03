Places+of+worship+to+reopen+from+tomorrow+in+Iran

Iran has decided to reopen the places of worship closed since March in order to control the spread of the covid Nineteen pandemic.



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said this while addressing a meeting of the task force established to control the coronavirus.



Accordingly, the places of worship located in 132 states of Iran will be opened tomorrow.



The meeting was aired live on television and the President said that it is more important to maintain social distance than to pray together.



Meanwhile, Sunday services have been resumed in churches in Germany that were closed and restricted with the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.