UNP+also+stay+away+from+the+meeting+with+the+Prime+Minister+

The UNP has also decided not to attend tomorrow's meeting with the Prime Minister.

Issuing a statement, the party stated that since all former ministers of parliament and MPs and all other active political leaders were invited to attend the meeting, they will not attend this meeting.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse has summoned all 225 former parliamentarians to the Temple Trees for a discussion tomorrow morning and had informed that the United National Party MPs of the Samagi Janabalavegaya and the JVP will not participate in the discussion.

Meanwhile, former UNP general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said yesterday that his party would join the discussion.

However, the UNP today announced that it would not attend the discussion.