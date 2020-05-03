Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 tonight

This news telecast is available live on You Tube
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 17:55
The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships... Read More
A trustee of an NGO and a resident of Kalpitiya has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department for allegedly conducting extremist lectures... Read More
One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 707 according to the latest information... Read More