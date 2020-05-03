සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Canned fish and Mysore Dhal come out to the market after the price control is lifted

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 18:47

The Hatton Hiru Correspondent stated that large numbers of canned fish being transported to the markets were observed today after the government withdrew the maximum retail price imposed on red dhal and canned fish from yesterday (2).

The government imposed a maximum price for canned fish and Mysore Dhal to provide relief to consumers with the spread of covid-19.

Accordingly, the maximum price for a kilo of red dhal was set at Rs 65 and a tin of canned fish at Rs 100.

People complained that even though Sathosa branches and some private shops and supermarkets sold red dhal and canned fish at the controlled prices, they failed to meet the consumer demand.

Consumers allege that some vendors were holding back stocks of canned fish and Mysore Dhal, refusing to sell it to the consumers.

