One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 707

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 18:51

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 707 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-03| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 707
Recovered and discharged - 184
Active cases - 516
New Cases for the day - 02   

Observation in Hospitals - 176
Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 25,206

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              158
  • Kalutara                 65
  • Gampaha              52
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Kurunegala            23

 

Date

New patients since 20/4

PCR tests conducted

03-May

02*

tbc

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642
