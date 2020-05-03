සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 19:35

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns. The work was carried out in Colombo and Kalutara districts today.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was conducted today. Accordingly, the official residence of the Archbishop of Colombo, the Yasa Elders' Home in Nugegoda and the Siddhartharama Pirivena in Kirulapone were disinfected today.

Meanwhile, protective clothing and equipment were donated to the 'Apekshaya Hospital' in Maharagama today in parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative.

A trustee of a NGO and a resident of Kalpitiya has been arrested by the CID
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 19:05

A trustee of an NGO and a resident of Kalpitiya has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department for allegedly conducting extremist lectures... Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 707
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 18:51

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 707 according to the latest information... Read More

Canned fish and Mysore Dhal come out to the market after the price control is lifted
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 18:47

The Hatton Hiru Correspondent stated that large numbers of canned fish being transported to the markets were observed today after the government withdrew... Read More



