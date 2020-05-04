'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns. The work was carried out in Colombo and Kalutara districts today.

Meanwhile, the public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was conducted today. Accordingly, the official residence of the Archbishop of Colombo, the Yasa Elders' Home in Nugegoda and the Siddhartharama Pirivena in Kirulapone were disinfected today.

Meanwhile, protective clothing and equipment were donated to the 'Apekshaya Hospital' in Maharagama today in parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative.