Former parliamentarian Patali accuses the present government (Video)

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 20:43

Former parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka alleges that the current government, including the president and the prime minister, should take the responsibility of spreading the covid 19 pandemic to the security forces.

He made this allegation at a press conference in Colombo today.



Controversial revelation of experiments being conducted with bats in China (Video)
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 21:51

Several controversial photographs from the Wuhan laboratory at the centre of scrutiny over the pandemic, which has been carrying out research on bats have... Read More

Government decides to pay the 5,000 rupee allowance for people affected by the coronavirus for May
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 21:29

The Rs.5000 allowance provided on directive of the President, for people affected by COVID- 19, will be paid for the month of May as well. The payment... Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 708
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 20:59

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 708 according to the latest information... Read More



Trending News

Curfew details for the next week
03 May 2020
Maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish, removed - Gazette notification issued
03 May 2020
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
02 May 2020
A plane carrying Dutch crew members for a ship anchored in Galle arrive at the Mattala airport (video)
03 May 2020
Body of a student who was missing for five days, found in a forest in Elephant Pass
03 May 2020
International News

Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
03 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
