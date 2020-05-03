සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 708

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 20:59

One+%2801%29+more+person+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+708

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 708 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-03| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 708
Recovered and discharged - 182
Active cases - 517
New Cases for the day - 03   

Observation in Hospitals - 176
Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 25,206

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              158
  • Kalutara                 65
  • Gampaha              52
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Kurunegala            23

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests conducted

03-May

03*

tbc

02-May

15*

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data being updated

Controversial revelation of experiments being conducted with bats in China (Video)
Controversial revelation of experiments being conducted with bats in China (Video)
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 21:51

Several controversial photographs from the Wuhan laboratory at the centre of scrutiny over the pandemic, which has been carrying out research on bats have... Read More

Government decides to pay the 5,000 rupee allowance for people affected by the coronavirus for May
Government decides to pay the 5,000 rupee allowance for people affected by the coronavirus for May
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 21:29

The Rs.5000 allowance provided on directive of the President, for people affected by COVID- 19, will be paid for the month of May as well. The payment... Read More

Former parliamentarian Gammanpila says it is possible to conduct the general elections (Video)
Former parliamentarian Gammanpila says it is possible to conduct the general elections (Video)
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 20:46

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya Leader and former Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila states that the general election could be held as there is no legitimacy issue... Read More



Trending News

Curfew details for the next week
03 May 2020
Curfew details for the next week
Maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish, removed - Gazette notification issued
03 May 2020
Maximum retail price for dhal and canned fish, removed - Gazette notification issued
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
02 May 2020
Twelve (12) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 702
A plane carrying Dutch crew members for a ship anchored in Galle arrive at the Mattala airport (video)
03 May 2020
A plane carrying Dutch crew members for a ship anchored in Galle arrive at the Mattala airport (video)
Body of a student who was missing for five days, found in a forest in Elephant Pass
03 May 2020
Body of a student who was missing for five days, found in a forest in Elephant Pass

International News

Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
03 May 2020
Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.