Permission to leave home based on Identity card number for areas where curfew is imposed - Government notice

The government has informed that permission for individuals to leave the house based on the last digit of the National Identity Card only applies to areas where curfew has been imposed.

The government notice states that this restriction does not apply when curfew has been relaxed.

This is how permission will be granted to leave home.

Monday: Those who have 1 or 2 as the last digit on the national ID cards

Tuesday: Those who have 3 or 4 as the last digit on the national ID cards

Wednesday: Those who have 5 or 6 as the last digit on the national ID cards

Thursday: Those who have 7 or 8 as the last digit on the national ID cards

: Those who have 9 or 0 as the last digit on the national ID cards.If an area is designated as an isolated area entry or exit is totally prohibited, no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas which have been declared isolated.