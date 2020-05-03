සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Ten (10) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 718

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 23:26

Ten (10) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 718 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-03| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 718
Recovered and discharged - 184
Active cases - 527
New Cases for the day - 13   

Observation in Hospitals - 176
Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 25,206

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              158
  • Kalutara                 65
  • Gampaha              52
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Kurunegala            23

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests
conducted

03-May

13*

tbc

02-May

15*

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data to be updated

Permission to leave home based on Identity card number for areas where curfew is imposed - Government notice
Permission to leave home based on Identity card number for areas where curfew is imposed - Government notice
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 22:24

The government has informed that permission for individuals to leave the house based on the last digit of the National Identity Card only applies to areas... Read More

Controversial revelation of experiments being conducted with bats in China (Video)
Controversial revelation of experiments being conducted with bats in China (Video)
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 21:51

Several controversial photographs from the Wuhan laboratory at the centre of scrutiny over the pandemic, which has been carrying out research on bats have... Read More

Government decides to pay the 5,000 rupee allowance for people affected by the coronavirus for May
Government decides to pay the 5,000 rupee allowance for people affected by the coronavirus for May
Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 21:29

The Rs.5000 allowance provided on directive of the President, for people affected by COVID- 19, will be paid for the month of May as well. The payment... Read More



