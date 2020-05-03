Ten (10) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 718

Ten (10) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 718 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-03| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 718
Recovered and discharged - 184
Active cases - 527
New Cases for the day - 13
Observation in Hospitals - 176
Total Deaths – 7
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 25,206
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 158
- Kalutara 65
- Gampaha 52
- Puttalam 41
- Kurunegala 23
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
03-May
|
13*
|
tbc
|
02-May
|
15*
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated