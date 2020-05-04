සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Ten (10) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 718

Sunday, 03 May 2020 - 23:26

Ten+%2810%29+more+persons+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+718

Ten (10) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 718 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-03| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 718
Recovered and discharged - 184
Active cases - 527
New Cases for the day - 13   

Observation in Hospitals - 176
Total Deaths – 7

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 25,206

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              158
  • Kalutara                 65
  • Gampaha              52
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Kurunegala            23

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests
conducted

03-May

13*

tbc

02-May

15*

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data to be updated

Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 751
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 751
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 23:34

Nineteen (19) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 751 according to the latest... Read More

Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 732
Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 732
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 23:01

Eleven (11) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 732 according to the latest... Read More

Online summit of the non-aligned movement ‘united against covid-19” - President's speech
Online summit of the non-aligned movement ‘united against covid-19” - President's speech
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 23:24

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that Sri Lanka wishes to share its experiences and successes in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic with fellow members. The... Read More



Trending News

Soldier who suddenly collapsed in Dambulla dies on admission to hospital (Video)
04 May 2020
Soldier who suddenly collapsed in Dambulla dies on admission to hospital (Video)
There is no suitable environment to open schools - Director General of Health Services informs the Secretary to the Ministry of Education
04 May 2020
There is no suitable environment to open schools - Director General of Health Services informs the Secretary to the Ministry of Education
8th COVID- 19, death reported in Sri Lanka
04 May 2020
8th COVID- 19, death reported in Sri Lanka
How will civilian life resume while there is curfew? - Further explanation by the President's Media Division
04 May 2020
How will civilian life resume while there is curfew? - Further explanation by the President's Media Division
A warning for China once again
04 May 2020
A warning for China once again

International News

Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
03 May 2020
Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.