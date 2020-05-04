Payment+of+pension+tomorrow+and+the+day+after+

The government has decided to pay the pension for all government pensioners tomorrow (Tuesday, 05 May) and the day after (Wednesday, 06 May).



The pension for the pensioners are normally paid on the 10th of every month and the government has decided to pay the pension for the month of May during tomorrow and the day after due to the Vesak Poya and weekend holidays.



In the same manner in which the April pension were disbursed, the pensioners will be permitted to visit their respective banks as guided by district secretaries and divisional secretariats organised through the grama niladari officers as well as the support of the tri-forces and the Sri Lanka Transport Board.





