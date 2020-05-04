Stepping+out+of+the+home+in+the+districts+where+curfew+is+enforced+according+to+the+last+digit+of+the+identity+card

If an area is designated as an isolated area entry or exit is totally prohibited, no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas which have been declared isolated.
This is how permission will be granted to leave home.
Monday: People with Number 1 or 2 as the last digit of their national ID cards
Tuesday: People with Number 3 or 4 as the last digit of their national ID cards
Wednesday: People with Number 5 or 6 as the last digit of their national ID cards
Thursday: People with Number 7 or 8 as the last digit of their national ID cardsFriday: People with Number 9 or 0 as the last digit of their national ID cards