සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Stepping out of the home in the districts where curfew is enforced according to the last digit of the identity card

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 7:07

Stepping+out+of+the+home+in+the+districts+where+curfew+is+enforced+according+to+the+last+digit+of+the+identity+card
Only persons bearing ID numbers 1 or 2  as the last digit in the National Identity Card can go out to buy essential items and medicine in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts where the curfew is enforced.

If an area is designated as an isolated area entry or exit is totally prohibited, no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas which have been declared isolated.

This is how permission will be granted to leave home.

Monday: People with Number 1 or 2 as the last digit of their national ID cards

Tuesday: People with Number 3 or 4 as the last digit of their national ID cards

Wednesday: People with Number  5 or 6 as the last digit of their national ID cards

Thursday: People with Number 7 or 8 as the last digit of their national ID cards

Friday: People with Number  9 or 0 as the last digit of their national ID cards

Raids from today to find disinfectant liquids and face masks without any standards
Raids from today to find disinfectant liquids and face masks without any standards
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 10:50

The National Pharmaceuticals Regulatory Authority said that they will commence raids from today to find disinfectant liquids and face masks without any... Read More

Manning Market is open from today
Manning Market is open from today
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 9:53

The Manning Market in Colombo which was closed yesterday for fumigation has reopened for wholesale purchases today.   The Vice President of... Read More

Discussion between the Prime Minister and former Parliamentarians, today
Discussion between the Prime Minister and former Parliamentarians, today
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 9:55

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has summoned all 225 member of the previous parliament for a discussion on the prevailing situation in the country to... Read More



Trending News

Curfew details for the next week
03 May 2020
Curfew details for the next week
There is no suitable environment to open schools - Director General of Health Services informs the Secretary to the Ministry of Education
04 May 2020
There is no suitable environment to open schools - Director General of Health Services informs the Secretary to the Ministry of Education
Permission to leave home based on Identity card number for areas where curfew is imposed - Government notice
03 May 2020
Permission to leave home based on Identity card number for areas where curfew is imposed - Government notice
Government decides to pay the 5,000 rupee allowance for people affected by the coronavirus for May
03 May 2020
Government decides to pay the 5,000 rupee allowance for people affected by the coronavirus for May
Controversial revelation of experiments being conducted with bats in China (Video)
03 May 2020
Controversial revelation of experiments being conducted with bats in China (Video)

International News

Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
03 May 2020
Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.