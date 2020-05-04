Stepping+out+of+the+home+in+the+districts+where+curfew+is+enforced+according+to+the+last+digit+of+the+identity+card

Only persons bearing ID numbers 1 or 2 as the last digit in the National Identity Card can go out to buy essential items and medicine in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts where the curfew is enforced.If an area is designated as an isolated area entry or exit is totally prohibited, no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas which have been declared isolated.

This is how permission will be granted to leave home.

Monday: People with Number 1 or 2 as the last digit of their national ID cards

Tuesday: People with Number 3 or 4 as the last digit of their national ID cards

Wednesday: People with Number 5 or 6 as the last digit of their national ID cards

Thursday: People with Number 7 or 8 as the last digit of their national ID cards

: People with Number 9 or 0 as the last digit of their national ID cards