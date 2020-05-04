207 Sri Lankan students in London arrive this morning (Video)

207 Sri Lankan students who were stranded in London in Britain unable to return to the country, arrived at the Katunayake Airport at dawn this morning (04) in a special SriLankan Airlines aircraft.

These students arrived from Heathrow Airport in London via Flight Number UL504 at about 3.30am.

Subsequent to the air force subjecting the students and their luggage to disinfection, our Correspondent said that they were taken for quarantine in a bus by the Sri Lanka Army.

Meanwhile another special flight belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines departed early this morning (04) from the Katunayake Airport to repatriate the second group of Sri Lankan students awaiting to return to the island.



The flight is scheduled to reach London's Heathrow Airport at 10.40am today (04).