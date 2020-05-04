සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

There is no suitable environment to open schools - Director General of Health Services informs the Secretary to the Ministry of Education

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 9:51

The Ministry of Health has sent guidelines in relation to commencing normal activities in the country from 11 May to each institution and individuals.

It is accordingly that the Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe has taken steps to send a series of guidelines to the Ministry of Education.

The Director General of Health Services has informed the Secretary to the Ministry of Education that there is no suitable environment to open schools when considering the risk of the pandemic and the situation that the country is facing at present.

Previously, schools were scheduled to reopen on 11 May.

Anyhow, the Director General of Health Services has pointed out that the decision regarding reopening of schools will be made subsequent to studying the nature of the spread of the pandemic and whether infrastructure facilities to maintain essential sanitary services are adequate or not.

Accordingly, in the statement issued it is stated that during the upcoming few weeks, all government and private school authorities have been instructed to carry out required work to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in school premises as well as to expand all sanitary facilities necessary to control it and relevant infrastructure facilities.

If a certain school had been used as a quarantine center, such a school has to be fumigated and kept completely closed for a period of 3 days.

In the guidelines issued to the Secretary of the Ministry of Education it is also said that the Ministry of Health hopes to hold a discussion with school children and their parents, prior to reopening of schools regarding problems that children will have to face and their requirements.

At the same time, authority has been granted to a provincial committee to make the final decision regarding reopening of schools at provincial level, based on national level recommendations.

The provincial committee comprises of Provincial Director of Health Services, Provincial Director of Education, Regional Director of Health Services, the District Secretary as well as recommended officials.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Education N. H. M. Chithrananda said in response to an inquiry made by us that the guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services have been sent to the relevant Education Authorities.

