The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra’ successfully being implemented (video)

The Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra initiative is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being successfully implemented in villages and towns.

The public disinfection programme together with the Sri Lanka Red Cross was carried out yesterday at the official residence of the Archbishop and at the Yasa Elders’ Home in Nugegoda as well as at the Sidhdhartharama Pirivena in Kirulapona and a few other places.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra, protective clothing and other equipment were donated to the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama too.