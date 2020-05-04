The+suspect+arrested+from+Kalpitiya+in+connection+with+Easter+Sunday+attacks+to+be+produced+before+the+court

The Police states that it expects to obtain a detention order on the suspect arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks when the suspect is produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate.



The Police Media Division stated that a large number of books and documents were seized from the training camp conducted by the suspect at Madurankuliya in Mundalama.



The suspect was arrested by the CID last evening.



It was revealed yesterday that this suspect had got down Zahran Hashim, who is believed to be the mastermind of the Easer Sunday attacks, to conduct lectures on extremism and weapons training at this camp.