Italians given an opportunity to visit their relations after 9 weeks

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 12:08

Residents of Italy which was a European country that was severely affected by the Coronavirus, have been given an opportunity to visit their relations for the first time after 9 weeks.

Foreign reports said that men in that country, that is 72 percent or four million people will return to their workplaces today.

Anyhow, taverns and ice cream sales outlets will remain closed and health sectors of that country have warned everyone that face masks should be worn when using public transport.

Italy has taken such a step, within a background where 210,717 persons infected with the Coronavirus and 28,884 deaths as a result were reported.

 

