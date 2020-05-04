Army Commander commends the manner in which people behaved until now, in order to control the Coronavirus (video)

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva expressed his views on how people should behave subsequent to reopening the country on 11 May.

This was when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning (04).

He said that every institution has been informed by the Ministry of Health regarding health factors which should be complied with.

The Army Commander said further he commends the manner in which people have behaved until now, to help control the Coronavirus.