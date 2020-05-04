සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The meeting of the former MPs begins under the patronage of the Prime Minister - Only TNA present from the Opposition.

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 13:05

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the former MPs over the current situation in the country is currently being held at Temple Trees.

However, representatives from the UNP, Samagi Jana Balavegaya and JVP are absent in the ongoing meeting.

Our correspondent reported that representatives from the TNA, and other ruling coalitions are present.

Earlier, the UNP had announced that it would participate in the meeting today but it stated in a communique yesterday that it would boycott the meeting.

In addition, Samagi Jana Balavegaya and the JVP stated that they would not participate in the meeting as well.

However, the TNA is participating in the meeting organized for former MPs.

Party leader, R Sampanthan, former MPs Mawai Senadhirajah and MA Sumanthiran are present in the meeting.

In addition, former president Maithripala Sirisena, former speaker WJM Lokubandara and several former MPs including Wasantha Senanayake were present.

However, former speaker Karu Jayasuriya is absent in the ongoing meeting.

The meeting began with speeches made by Health Services Director-General Dr. Anil Jasinghe and Intelligence Unit officials with regard to the current situation of COVID-19 and its future consequences.
