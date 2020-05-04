France+extends+health+emergency+for+another+two+months

France has decided to extend a "state of health emergency" imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic for two months until July 24

The French government said that even if restrictions imposed now are partially relaxed all instructions given to fight against the Coronavirus will be strictly enforced.

If someone arrives in France from a foreign country, they will be subject to a quarantine period of two weeks.

The number of Coronavirus infected persons in France at present is 168,693 and the number of deaths as a result of the virus is 24,895.



