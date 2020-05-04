Mahara Prison escapee's post-mortem to be done after PCR test is carried out

Samples were obtained for the PCR tests prior to carrying out the post-mortem examination of the detainee who fell from a parapet wall and died while attempting to escape the Mahara Prison.



Once these samples are subject to the PCR test by the North Colombo Teaching Hospital and the reports are received, the post-mortem examination is due to be carried out, the director of the hospital Dr. Shelton Perera said.



It is said that with the spread of the Coronavirus, taking into consideration the risky situation, instructions have been given to health authorities to carry out testing for the Coronavirus prior to doing the post-mortem examination, these days.

When nine detainees of the Mahara Prison attempted to escape at about 3.30 at dawn yesterday, over a 20-feet high wall, one of them fell and was killed. The deceased is a 27 year old resident of Kadawatha – Karagahamula named Kavinda Tissera.



He had been remanded by the Mahara Court on suspicion of having been involved in a robbery, about 13 days ago.