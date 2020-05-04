MOA+says+the+spread+of+the+Covid-19+virus+within+the+country+has+been+brought+under+control

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 293 Navy personnel have contracted the Coronavirus.



Participating in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning, he said that of the 13 infected persons reported yesterday 11 of them were member of the Welisara Navy Camp members.



Already 718 persons infected with the Coronavirus have been reported from this country and another 527 are under medical supervision. At the same time 184 persons who had the Coronavirus have completely recovered as of now.



In the meantime, the Government Medical Officers Association said that the spread of the Coronavirus within the country has been brought under control.

The Australian Government has made arrangements to have over 1.5 million Australian Dollars to assist in the programme the government is carrying out to control the Covid-19 pandemic.