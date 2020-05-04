සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

People come to the towns in areas where the curfew has been lifted

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 14:23

With the curfew being lifted in all districts expect Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, people in those areas are arriving in cities to achieve their daily requirements, Hiru Correspondents from a number of areas reported.

It is said that in these areas, a number of government institutions as well as private sector organizations have commenced normal duties.

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Division said that in districts where the curfew is in force, persons with their National Identity Card numbers ending in 1 or 2 are being permitted to go out of their homes for purchasing essential goods and medicines.

The areas of Kalutara – Beruwala – Pannila and China Fort which were isolated with the discovery of Coronavirus infected patients were reopened yesterday. Anyhow, the curfew is still in force in the Kalutara district.

The curfew is also in force in the Puttalam district and our Hiru Correspondent Jude Samantha said that vehicles and individuals travelling in those areas are being subject to tough inspections.

The curfew was lifted in the Kandy district at 5.00 am today and our Hiru Correspondent Kamal Suraweera said that the situation in areas which were under lockdown and reopened is also returning to normal.

Akurana in Kandy which was isolated was open from yesterday. The area was isolated when Coronovirus infected persons were discovered from there.

The curfew in all other districts except, Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam was lifted at 5.00 am today and it will be re-imposed at 8.00 pm tonight. The same procedure will be adhered tomorrow (Tuesday 5th May) and on Wednesday 6th May, as well.

However, the President’s Media Division stated that the curfew which will be imposed at 8.00 pm on May 6 will be in effect in the entire island until 5.00 am on 11 May.

Even though the curfew is being lifted, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that security forces will take strict action against individuals who violate health advice.

