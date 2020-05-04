14+thousand+calls+received+on+the+hotline+introduced+for+drug+addicts.

The National Dangerous Drugs Control Board said that about 14,000 telephone calls have been received to the telephone line introduced to help drug addicts.

Meanwhile, with the Coronavirus pandemic spreading and a curfew being imposed, a shortage of drugs has arisen in the country and as a result, the price of a gram of Heroin has increased to between Rs. 7,000-10,000, the Police Anti-Narcotics Bureau said.

A top official said that anyhow, several police teams have been deployed by now to arrest those engaged in the drug dealing business.

Accordingly, members of two groups engaged in distribution of drugs in the Southern Province were taken into custody recently and they have been remanded by now.

The top official of the Police Anti-Narcotics Bureau further said that, in addition to drugs in powdered form, the selling of drugs in tablet form has also dropped rapidly.

With the curfew being imposed, the Ministry of Defence introduced the phone number 0710 301 301 so that those addicted to drugs and members of their families could be helped.