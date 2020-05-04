A+warning+for+China+once+again

Even though the Coronavirus has been brought under control in China where it originated, a senior Health Official in that country has warned that there is a risk of the virus spreading once again.

Spokesman of the National Health Commission Mi Feng has said that during the past two weeks, incidents of the virus spreading locally have been reported.

Anyhow, the National Health Commission of China said that by Sunday only three Coronavirus infected persons were reported. They are persons who have come to China from abroad.

Mi Feng of the National Health Commission of China pointed out that during the past 14 days, incidents of the Coronavirus spreading in 10 provinces locally was reported.

82,880 infected persons have been reported from China and the number of deaths which resulted is 4,633.

At the same time, although three new Coronavirus infected patients were reported during the past 24 hours foreign reports said that no deaths had occurred.

Meanwhile, Canada reported that there is an increase in the number of deaths in that country.

Reports from Canada say that during the past two weeks, a 10 percent increase in deaths has been shown. The number of deaths reported from that country at present 3,682. At the same time, 59,474 persons have been infected with the Coronavirus in Canada.

France has extended the state of emergency imposed in the face of the Coronavirus until 24 July.

The French government said that even though restrictions imposed now are partially removed, instructions given to fight against the Coronavirus will be strictly adhered to.

Then number of persons infected with the Coronavirus in France at present is 168,693 and the number of deaths reported is 24,895.

Prime Minister Shinso Abe has said that it has been decided to extend until 31 of this month the state of emergency declared in Japan due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

India too extended its lockdown period for another two weeks from today in the face of the spread of the Coronavirus in that country.

42,505 infected persons have been reported from India at present, and the number of deaths is 1,391.

After 9 weeks, Italy in Europe, which was badly affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, has for the first time allowed its residents the freedom to visit relatives.

Foreign reports said that a group of 72 percent of men, that is a population of four million will return to their work places today.

It is reported that restaurants have also been opened though it is only for takeaways.

Anyhow, taverns and ice cream sales outlets will remain closed further, and health sectors of Italy have said that it will be compulsory for everyone using public transport to wear face masks.

Italy has taken such a step while 210,717 infected persons and 28,884 deaths have been reported from there.

The total number of infected persons worldwide is now 3, 566, 804 and the number of deaths is reported as 248,304.