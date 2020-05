The five persons including the Chairman of the Akuressa Pradeshiya Sabha taken into custody when they arrived from Akuressa to climb Sri Pada, without a curfew pass have been released on Police bail.

Police informed them to be present at the Hatton Magistrate Court on 6 of next month.

They were arrested at the Moussakelle Police Check Point yesterday.

Although the suspects were released on bail, the truck in which they travelled is still in police custody.