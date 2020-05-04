සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Three (03) more patients recover from covid -19 : SL country total for recoveries increases to 187

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 14:12

Another three coronavirus infected patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Accordingly, 187 persons have recovered so far in the country.

 

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-04| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

 

Total confirmed cases – 718
Recovered and discharged - 187
Active cases - 527
New Cases for the day - 00
Observation in Hospitals – 137
Total Deaths – 7

 

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 26,842

 

 

 

Date

New patients

since 20/4

PCR tests

conducted

04-May

00*

tbc

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

 

* on going data to be updated

 

 

 

