It is revealed that ‘Pokuna’ the elephant died due to a gunshot

The post-mortem examination on the elephant ‘Pokuna’ who was found dead at Kemthunegala, Udawalawe Wildlife Park revealed that it had died due to a gunshot.

Assistant Director of Wildlife of the Southern Province Channa Suraweera told the Hiru News Division that the post-mortem examination on the elephant was carried out day before yesterday.

On 30 April night, this 10 year old elephant calf had been shot.

Wildlife officials discovered the carcass of this elephant in the Udawalawe Wildlife Park, last Friday.

Although a search was carried out in the vicinity they were not able to find anything suspicious connected to the shooting of the elephant.

It was subsequently, on Saturday that the post-mortem was carried out.

In 2013, ‘Pokuna’ the elephant had been left behind without its mother and found inside the Udawalawe Wildlife Park and he was brought up at the ‘Eth Athuru Sevana’ and later released into the wild.