According to reports a Navy soldier attached to the Welisara Navy Camp has completely recovered from the Covid-19 infection and has been discharged from the IDH hospital, becoming the first solider to recover from the those infected at the Welisara Navy camp.

The Navy media unit said that on April 25, he was admitted to the IDH Hospital after being diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.



However, even after leaving hospital, he will be subject to a further 14 days of quarantine on health advice.