Group+of+employees+at+a+factory+engage+in+a+protest+maintaining+the+social+distance+of+one+meter

A protest where methods of health protection were followed by maintaining the social distance of one meter was held at Dummalasuriya – Wathugahamulla, today.

A group of employees of a private factory was engaged in a protest , since they had not been paid their wages for last month.

The Hiru Correspondent said that based on the arrival of Police officers and Authorities of the factory at the place where the protest was being held and promises given, they dispersed and ended the demonstration.

Meanwhile, 113 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew from 6.00 am today to 12 noon.

The Police Media Division said that 36 vehicles were taken into Police custody during this same period.

Accordingly, 46,397 persons have been arrested up to now for violating the curfew. In addition more than 12,000 vehicles have been taken into Police custody.