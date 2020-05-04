100,000 Americans could die due to the Coronavirus - US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has said again that 75,000 to one hundred thousand Americans could die as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

During the beginning of this week, he said that 60,000 to 70,000 Americans could die due to the pandemic.

However, President Trump who said that by keeping the country closed no country can survive, expressed his aspirations that Americans will have a bright future.

He expressed his views during a period two hours, on the Fox News Channel which supports Trump and thereby launching once again his Presidential Election Propaganda Campaign.

He also found fault with China where the virus originated before spreading to the world.



He also said that it will be possible to produce a vaccine for the Covid-19 virus before the end of this year.