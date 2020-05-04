සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

No Covid-19 patients reported till 4.30 pm today

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 18:18

Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that up to 4.30 this evening, no new Coronavirus infected patients have been reported.

Meanwhile, he further said that yesterday 1,636 PCR tests were done yesterday (03). 



Monday, 04 May 2020 - 18:42

