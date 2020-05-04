සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Soldier who suddenly collapsed in Dambulla dies on admission to hospital (Video)

Monday, 04 May 2020 - 21:12

It is reported that a soldier who had suddenly collapsed in front of the public toilet in the Dambulla bus stand has been pronounced dead on admission to the hospital.

The deceased was a resident of Pallepola area in Galewela, serving in an army camp in Kosgama.

However, some allege that no one offered to take him to hospital for nearly 30 minutes after the soldier collapsed.

It has been revealed that the soldier who was taken to a hospital by a group of youth in a three-wheeler. had died on admission to the Dambulla hospital.

The cause of the soldier's death is yet to be ascertained and Dambulla Police are conducting further investigations.


