Prime+Minister+says+that+foreign+financial+assistance+has+not+been+received+for+the+Coronavirus

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that no financial assistance has been received by this country, as help for the Coronavirus.

This was mentioned during the discussion held at Temple Trees with former parliamentarians.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S. R. Attygalle had also expressed his views regarding this and he had said that the World Bank had agreed to provide US Dollars 127 and that the agreement had been signed already but that the money promised had not been received by Sri Lanka as yet.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Finance had said that this money will be spent on covering expenses regarding the Coronavirus of the Ministry of Health and in addition, material foreign assistance had been received by the Health Ministry.