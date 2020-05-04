සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A global conference to pledge US$ 8 billion held today

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 1:05

A+global+conference+to+pledge+US%24+8+billion+held+today
A global conference to raise $ 8 billion to produce a vaccine against the covid-19 virus was held today.

World leaders and organisations pledged US$8 billion to research, manufacture and distribute a possible vaccine and treatments for COVID-19, but the United States refused to contribute to the global effort according to foreign media reports.

The event was  co-hosted by the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Saudi Arabia and the European Commission.

Many leaders stressed that any vaccine must be available to everyone. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it should not just be for rich countries.

The UK government will host the online donor summit, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations third donor pledging conference on 4 June 2020 to mobilise at least US$ 7.4 billion in additional resources to protect the next generation with vaccines, reduce disease inequality and create a healthier, safer and more prosperous world.

Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 751
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 751
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 23:34

Nineteen (19) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 751 according to the latest... Read More

Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 732
Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 732
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 23:01

Eleven (11) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 732 according to the latest... Read More

Online summit of the non-aligned movement ‘united against covid-19” - President's speech
Online summit of the non-aligned movement ‘united against covid-19” - President's speech
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 23:24

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that Sri Lanka wishes to share its experiences and successes in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic with fellow members. The... Read More



Trending News

Soldier who suddenly collapsed in Dambulla dies on admission to hospital (Video)
04 May 2020
Soldier who suddenly collapsed in Dambulla dies on admission to hospital (Video)
There is no suitable environment to open schools - Director General of Health Services informs the Secretary to the Ministry of Education
04 May 2020
There is no suitable environment to open schools - Director General of Health Services informs the Secretary to the Ministry of Education
8th COVID- 19, death reported in Sri Lanka
04 May 2020
8th COVID- 19, death reported in Sri Lanka
How will civilian life resume while there is curfew? - Further explanation by the President's Media Division
04 May 2020
How will civilian life resume while there is curfew? - Further explanation by the President's Media Division
A warning for China once again
04 May 2020
A warning for China once again

International News

A global conference to pledge US$ 8 billion held today
05 May 2020
A global conference to pledge US$ 8 billion held today
Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
03 May 2020
Five Indian Army personnel killed in an armed confrontation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
01 May 2020
Pakistan speaker and family infected with covid-19
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.