How will civilian life resume while there is curfew? - Further explanation by the President's Media Division

The President’s Media Division has issued a special statement regarding the resumption of civilian life while the curfew is in force.
How can civilian life resume while there is curfew?
Further Explanation by the President’s Media Division
01. In what districts will the curfew be imposed and at what times?
In other districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts, curfew will be in force from 8.00 pm to 5.00 pm daily from today (Monday, 04 May) to Wednesday 06 May.
02. When will the resumption of civilian life and office work begin from?
While the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from Monday, 11th May
The program was initially scheduled to begin today, but was postponed to May 11 since there are four holidays this week.
03. How will the key activities for the resumption of civilian life take effect?
Head of each entity should ensure strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services and other health authorities to control the spread of COVID – 19 virus while carrying out their operations.
04. For what purposes do you have permission to leave home while curfew is in place?
People are allowed to leave their homes only to purchase essential items such as food and medicines.
05. What are the areas, that the permission to leave the home based on the last digit of the NIC applicable to? Since when will this be applicable?