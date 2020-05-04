How will civilian life resume while there is curfew? - Further explanation by the President's Media Division

The President’s Media Division has issued a special statement regarding the resumption of civilian life while the curfew is in force.

Quoted;

How can civilian life resume while there is curfew?

Further Explanation by the President’s Media Division



01. In what districts will the curfew be imposed and at what times?

The curfew will remain in effect in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts until further notice.



In other districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts, curfew will be in force from 8.00 pm to 5.00 pm daily from today (Monday, 04 May) to Wednesday 06 May.

The curfew which will be imposed at 8.00 pm on Wednesday, 06 May will continue until 5.00 am on May 11th.





02. When will the resumption of civilian life and office work begin from?

While the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from Monday, 11th May

The program was initially scheduled to begin today, but was postponed to May 11 since there are four holidays this week.

03. How will the key activities for the resumption of civilian life take effect?

The public and private sector entities in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts should resume their work from Monday, 11th May.





Heads of institutes have been advised to make necessary arrangements taking into consideration of the required number of employees to run their organizations.



Head of each entity should ensure strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services and other health authorities to control the spread of COVID – 19 virus while carrying out their operations.





It has been stipulated that the private sector institutions should open daily at 10:00 am.





The responsibility to decide who should come to office work and their number lies with head of each state and private sector organization including Departments, Corporations and Boards.





Passenger transport in transport buses and railway carriages is restricted to public and private sector employees.



04. For what purposes do you have permission to leave home while curfew is in place?

Civilians except those who are essentially required to report to work are requested to remain in their homes, as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



People are allowed to leave their homes only to purchase essential items such as food and medicines.



05. What are the areas, that the permission to leave the home based on the last digit of the NIC applicable to? Since when will this be applicable?

It is applicable only to the areas where curfew is in force.





It is applicable starting Monday, May 11th.





It does not apply when curfew is relaxed.



